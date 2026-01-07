Mumbai: With voting for Mumbai civic body polls just a week away, city BJP president Ameet Satam on Wednesday alleged that a "silent demographic and cultural invasion" of the financial capital was underway due to the influx of Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants.

He alleged that political patronage, encroachments, and vote-bank politics were factors behind the "conspiracy" to alter the city's demography.

Targeting Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Satam alleged that areas such as Malvani, Malad, Mankhurd, Deonar and Kurla had witnessed the construction of thousands of illegal slums with political backing.

He said the BJP’s focus on “demographic change and the Mamdanisation of Mumbai” reflected concerns over the city’s future ahead of the upcoming civic body elections, where the party will face an alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS.

"Demography is destiny. We will not allow the colour of Mumbai to change, and we will not allow the Mamdanisation of Mumbai. The development of Mumbai can happen only if it is safe," Satam told reporters here.

The "Mamdanisation of Mumbai" jibe is aimed at targeting Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT), with Satam drawing a parallel with Zohran Mamdani’s victory in the New York mayoral election.

He alleged that public land across several parts of Mumbai was being systematically encroached upon through illegal slum construction, where alleged Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants were settled.

According to Satam, these settlers were later assisted in obtaining Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and voter IDs, and were subsequently added to the electoral rolls.

Attacking Thackeray further, Satam questioned how many Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators were settled in Mumbai by a minister who served in the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Thackeray. He claimed such an influx posed a serious security risk to the city.

"What happened at Bondi Beach today could happen at Girgaum Chowpatty tomorrow," he said, stressing the need for urgent action.

Satam claimed that more than 1,000 Bangladeshi nationals were deported by Mumbai Police in 2025 alone, with the number increasing each year.

Citing a Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) report, he referred to changes in Mumbai’s demographic composition over the decades, claiming that the Hindu population declined from 88 per cent in 1951 to 66 per cent in 2011, while the Muslim population increased from 8 per cent to 21 per cent during the same period.

He further alleged that a “particular community” had formed pressure groups and was now seeking a share in political power, which he described as a “long-drawn, deliberate and well-thought-out international conspiracy.” Referring to Mumbai Police data, Satam said narcotics worth ₹800 crore were seized in 2025.

He also alleged that mangroves were being destroyed to create space for illegal settlements, calling it both an environmental and national security concern.