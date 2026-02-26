'Rohingya migrant' held by ATS in UP's Saharanpur; documents seized

Saharanpur (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a suspected Rohingya migrant after he was found in possession of alleged forged documents, police here said on Thursday.

SHO, Qutub Sher police station, H N Singh told PTI that the accused was apprehended late on Wednesday from Ekta Colony following inputs that some Rohingya-origin persons were working in meat factories in the district.

The accused identified himself as Shahabuddin (42), son of Saiyyad Akbar, and a resident of Nadeem Colony, Singh said.

During a search, the Deoband unit of ATS recovered a mobile phone with a Jio SIM card, an Aadhaar card, a PAN card, a photocopy of a bank passbook and a photocopy of a property sale deed from the accused.

A blue slip mentioning his name and listing "Myanmar" in the country column was found in his pocket, the station house officer (SHO) said.

Singh said the documents recovered by the ATS were allegedly prepared by the accused in India to facilitate his stay.

During questioning, Shahabuddin told investigators that he had purchased a house in the past and later sold it, referring to the recovered property sale papers, police said.

The SHO said the accused had allegedly entered India illegally from Myanmar around 25 years ago and had been working in a meat factory in Saharanpur.

The ATS has registered a case against him at Qutub Sher police station and seized the documents, Singh said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI COR KIS ARB ARB