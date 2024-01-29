Rohingyas protest following murder of a Rohingya man

Hyderabad, Jan 29 (PTI) Rohingyas in the city held a protest here on Monday following the murder of a Rohingya man allegedly by two persons over a petty issue and one constable suffered a minor injury when stones were thrown during the protest, police said.

The Rohingyas expressed concern over their safety and sought reassurance in view of the murder, they said.

Police, who reached the spot, assured that two persons were arrested in connection with the murder and that police can be reached for help after which the protest came to an end.

Police said Ibrahim, a Rohingya, was murdered by two persons - Asif and Qayum. The murder occurred as one of the accused took the cell phone of Ibrahim and they killed him after he asked for it, police said.

A case of murder was booked and they were arrested. PTI SJR SJR SS