Rohini Acharya takes veiled dig at brother Tejashwi amid RJD poll review

Patna, Jan 16 (PTI) RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya on Friday took a veiled dig at her younger brother Tejashwi Yadav over the party’s drubbing in the Bihar assembly elections.

Acharya’s remarks came on the day Tejashwi convened a meeting to review the the party's poor performance in the polls, in which the party’s tally slumped to 25 seats from 75 five years ago.

The review meeting was attended by party leaders, including Misa Bharti, Manoj Jha, Sanjay Yadav, Sudhakar Singh, among others.

All leaders were tightlipped and refused to take questions from journalists after the meeting.

In a post on X, Acharya said, "The need is to introspect and take responsibility instead of putting up a show of review. Only after the vultures around oneself are courageously shown their place, will a review will carry any meaning? In any case, the public knows and understands everything".

Notably, Acharya had earlier squarely blamed her brother and his close aides Sanjay Yadav and one Rameez, both of whom are known to enjoy tremendous clout with her brother, for the party's debacle in the polls.

Sources in the RJD claimed that Acharya was upset that many of the aspirants who enjoyed her backing, failed to get party tickets.

Acharya had also alleged that Yadav and his associates had berated her for donating a kidney to her father who underwent transplant a few years ago.

Acharya had also made an unsuccessful electoral debut from Saran, her father's strong hold in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.