Rohini Khadse records statement in 'drugs bust' case registered against husband

Pune, Oct 6 (PTI) Police on Monday recorded the statement of NCP (SP) leader Rohini Khadse in connection with an alleged drugs party bust case in which her husband, Pranjal Khewalkar, is an accused.

Khadse, daughter of NCP (SP) politician and former minister Eknath Khadse, visited the Pune Police Commissionerate earlier in the day in response to a notice issued to her.

Khewalkar and six others were arrested after the crime branch of Pune Police raided a studio apartment in the upscale Kharadi area in the early hours of July 27. Police claimed cocaine, marijuana, hookah, and liquor bottles were seized.

"I had received a notice from the Pune Police, and today I met the police commissioner. Since the matter is sub-judice, I have no comments to offer," Rohini told reporters.

She said the matter is affecting her young children.

"I appeal to the media to focus on reporting the issues of farmers suffering from excessive rainfall and drought", she added.

Khewalkar was granted bail on September 25. A chargesheet submitted to the court included the FSL report. PTI COR NSK