Rohit Godara gang member held after encounter in northeast Delhi: Police

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) A member of the Rohit Godara gang was arrested after an encounter with police in northeast Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, sources said on Thursday.

Accused Ankit opened fire at a Special Cell team when it tried to stop him near Shah Alam Bandh Road, the police sources said.

"In retaliatory fire, the accused sustained a gunshot injury in his leg. He was overpowered and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment," a senior police officer said.

Police said Ankit has multiple criminal cases against him and was on the run for long.

Officials said he is being interrogated and crucial information about the operations of the Rohit Godara gang is expected to emerge. PTI SSJ RC