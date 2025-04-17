Rohit Pawar accuses BJP's Ram Shinde of destabilising Karjat civic body

Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Thursday accused senior BJP leader and Maharashtra Legislative Council chairperson Ram Shinde as well as the state government of using "dirty political tactics" to destabilise Karjat Municipal Council and undermine his leadership.

This whole political game, in which pressure, threats and enticements are being used, is designed to create problems for him, Pawar alleged.

"Ram Shinde is yet come to terms with his loss to me in the 2014 and 2019 assembly polls from Karjat Jamkhed. We established control of the Karjat Municipal Council three years ago. It was the result of our efforts, and the majority of the council members are from Congress and NCP (SP), with only two from the BJP," he said.

"Now, they have taken action against the municipal chairperson, including submitting a no-confidence motion and changing the schedule for meetings and procedures. The government's actions are politically motivated. A recent order issued by the state government altered the legal framework governing the Karjat Municipal Council," he said.

A new order was issued on April 15, which postponed a meeting that was originally scheduled on April 22, he pointed out.

As per the new order, a meeting is now set for April 21, he added.

"All this is being done for political purposes. Meetings are being held at Ram Shinde's office in the legislative council. It is a sheer violation of the sanctity of the office The district collector and tehsildar are being dragged into this political game. The focus is entirely on Karjat, while other important issues like setting up of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Karjat tehsil and basic infrastructure development are being ignored," he alleged.

Accusing Shinde of neglecting key development issues in Karjat, Pawar claimed water proposals are pending.

"Efforts are being made to prevent justice from being served in court as well. It is clear Shinde is trying to undermine the Mali community and disrupt the progress we have made. Shinde is also blocking development funds for the constituency. I have used my own money to help the people," he claimed.

