Rohit Pawar pays emotional tribute to Ajit Pawar, criticises Maharashtra govt for seeking CBI probe

Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday slammed the Maharashtra government’s decision to seek a CBI probe into the plane crash that killed his uncle and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, alleging that the move would only cause delays in the inquiry.

The Karjat-Jamkhed MLA's comments have come a day after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state government has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI investigation into the plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar and four others in Baramati on January 28.

Speaking to reporters on the premises of Vidhan Bhavan, Rohit Pawar said a report seeking a CBI inquiry had already been submitted to the Union ministry concerned, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and all related authorities, including the chief minister.

He pointed out that the central agency had nearly 7,000 pending cases, of which around 2,500 had been pending for more than a decade.

"We will not tolerate this wastage of time in the name of investigation in Maharashtra. The CID can conduct the probe," he said, claiming that only 30 per cent of the information regarding the crash had been made public so far and that 70 per cent of the material was still with him.

Rohit Pawar also raised questions over reports that the black box of the ill-fated Learjet 45 aircraft had been burnt, and said photographs of the device had reached him.

"If any irregularity comes to light, this government will have to pay a heavy price," he warned.

He noted that this was the first legislature session without Ajit Pawar, recalling that his deceased uncle would usually be the first to arrive in the House and the last to leave.

"He (Ajit Pawar) would always say that no matter what happens, one must fight — and that is why we are fighting," the NCP (SP) leader said, adding that Ajit Pawar had presented the state budget 11 times and could have set a record for the most presentations.

Given more time, he could even have reached the post of chief minister, he claimed.

Speaking about the absence of NCP (SP) leaders at the Maha Vikas Aghadi's meeting ahead of the budget session, Rohit Pawar said several senior leaders were unable to attend the meeting as they were held up at different places.

Asked about senior leader Sharad Pawar's Rajya Sabha stint ending in April, the NCP (SP) leader said Pawar "saheb" was the most experienced leader in the country with six decades of public life and that his guidance could be utilised.

He added that Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had also expressed a desire for discussions and that all parties would stand together when deliberations take place regarding Rajya Sabha polls.

Later speaking in the assembly, Rohit Pawar took a veiled swipe at the BJP over the alleged irrigation scam.

"Ajitdada was very upset when he was accused of corruption, and those who targeted him earlier, praised him later," he added.

"These allegations were not proved. Devendra Fadnavis said Ajitdada was his close friend, but now that Ajitdada is no more, if the bundle of allegations levelled against him are thrown into the sea, it will be a true tribute," the NCP (SP) MLA said.

He struggled to fight back tears, remembering his late uncle.

"My uncle would tell me to take care of my appearance. He would ask me to button my shirt properly and trim my hair. He would tell me to reduce my physical weight, and not political weight," he recalled.

Rohit Pawar recalled that Ajit Pawar rose from the grassroots through determination and hard work. "After losing his father at a very young age, Pawar saheb (Sharad Pawar) looked after him (Ajit) like his own son,” he said.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad said the delays in the inquiry into Ajit Pawar's death have led to suspicions.

"The claim that the black box was burnt is the biggest doubt. Such a thing has never happened anywhere in the world. If the investigation itself fuels suspicion, what are people to believe?" he asked.

He further alleged that the aircraft did not have permission to fly in India and had flown 8,000 hours despite a limit of 5,000 hours.

Awhad said if Sharad Pawar decides to contest the Rajya Sabha elections, there would be no issue. He asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi remained united. PTI ND MR ARU NSK