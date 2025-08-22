Rohit Pawar should give proof for ‘land scam’ allegation against me: Minister Shirsat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 22 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat on Friday asked NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar to provide proof to back his allegation that irregularities were committed in land allotment when the former headed CIDCO.

Pawar on Monday had accused Shirsat of allotting land worth more than Rs 5,000 crore to a Navi Mumbai family after bypassing legal procedures when he was chairman of the state agency City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

Shirsat told reporters on Friday, “Such allegations were not expected from Rohit Pawar. He should have visited the CIDCO office to get the correct picture. I don’t know where he got the information. There is no substance to his allegation. He should provide proof to support his claim.” The Minister for Social Justice said Rohit Pawar has now developed “habits” like Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. “Some middleman approaches them and they start making allegations,” he said.

A day after Pawar made the allegations, Raut on Tuesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking a probe into the alleged land scam and demanding action against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shirsat. However, he pegged the alleged irregularities at Rs 50,000 crore.

“I am a fruit-bearing tree, so people will throw stones (at me). These people find only Sanjay Shirsat to target, and they level allegations against me to grab headlines. I have given the clarification from my side to the CM and deputy CM (Shinde),” said Shirsat. PTI AW NR