Rohit Pawar slams ruling parties over 'controversial' ministers, Hindutva

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 7 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar on Thursday slammed the Maharashtra government for controversies surrounding some of its ministers.

Addressing party workers here, he also criticised the ruling dispensation over Hindutva, claiming "it is we who are conserving Hindu culture".

"Ministers are getting into controversies. Sandipan Bhumre's work of a transferring a liquor licence was completed in six hours. How it happened, I don't know but, at the same time, common citizens have to visit government offices multiple times for small issues," Pawar alleged.

He also cited the Salar Jung land controversy associated with Bhumre's driver and said, "This driver got land worth Rs 160 crore. He must be the richest driver in the world." Earlier in the day, Maharashtra revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule told reporters the land case will be probed.

Attacking the ruling dispensation, Pawar claimed there is a "chance" that communities may be made to fight each other.

"They speak about Hindutva, which is 50-60 years old, but we are the ones who conserve Hindu culture, which is thousands of years old. Hindu culture teaches us to be human beings," he claimed.

Asserting that eight farmers commit suicide in Maharashtra every day, Pawar claimed "at least seven of these would be Hindu".

Aren't a majority of women facing oppression Hindus, and arent a vast majority of jobless youths Hindus, he asked.

The ruling dispensation's Hindutva is just for votes, asserted Pawar, the Karjat Jamkhed MLA from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). PTI AW BNM