Rohit Shetty residence firing: Mumbai police invoke MCOCA against accused

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) The Mumbai police have invoked stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused involved in firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence here earlier this month, officials said on Wednesday.

The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch has so far arrested five persons in connection with the firing at Shetty's building located in Juhu.

As the custody of these accused is ending on Wednesday, they will be produced before the special MCOCA court in the evening, an official said.

"Some of the accused are already involved in serious offences. The crime branch has invoked sections of stringent MCOCA in the case," he said.

At least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Shetty's nine-storey building in Juhu area at 12.45 am on February 1. One bullet struck the glass of a gym inside the building.

Police have so far arrested Aditya Gayaki (19), Siddharth Yenpure (20), Samarth Pomaji (18) and Swapnil Sakat (23) and Asaram Fasale.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar is among the wanted accused in the case. He purportedly took responsibility for the firing at Shetty's residence.

Lonkar is also wanted in NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case and firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra.

The police on Tuesday said Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has received a threat through WhatsApp from unidentified persons, and they suspect that members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang could be behind the threat for the purpose of extortion. PTI DC NP