Rohtas DM dismisses RJD's charge of EVM-loaded truck entering counting centre sans prior notice

Rohtas (Bihar), Nov 13 (PTI) The district administration in Bihar's Rohtas on Thursday dismissed the opposition RJD's claim that a truck loaded with EVMs entered a counting centre without prior information.

District Magistrate Udita Singh claimed that the truck, which entered the counting centre, was loaded with empty steel boxes.

The RJD had earlier posted a video on X of the counting centre, asking, "Why was a truck allegedly loaded with EVMs allowed to enter a counting centre at Sasaram (Rohtas district) without any prior information? Why was the truck driver not presented before the people? And why was the CCTV camera feed unavailable after 2 pm?" Speaking to reporters here, Singh, who is also the district election officer, said, "The truck entered the Bazar Samiti counting centre at 7.59 pm on Wednesday after proper police checking and logbook entry." She asserted that following reports of alleged irregularities, a district administration team reached the site and carried out an inspection.

"Every single box was opened and checked in the presence of those deployed by political parties and their supporters, who were present in large numbers," she claimed.

The DM said the truck was parked around 500 metres away from the strong room.

She claimed the allegations are "false", urging people not to spread such misleading rumours as the situation ahead of the counting day is "sensitive".

The DM, however, did not explain why the truck full of empty steel boxes was allowed to enter the counting premises.

The district administration's response to RJD's post on X was reposted by the Bihar chief electoral officer.

The district magistrate also dismissed the claims of dysfunctional CCTVs. She said that all the CCTVs were functioning properly.

The DM added, "A viewing system is in place where persons deployed by candidates can go and watch the CCTV footage. Cameras are installed at entry and exit points for all the strong rooms as well as on the campus." PTI SUK ACD