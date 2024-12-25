Role of manpower key to achieve saturation of govt schemes: Gujarat CM Patel

Gandhinagar, Dec 25 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday said the role of manpower is important to achieve the saturation of government schemes so that benefits of good governance reach the last man in the queue.

Patel paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his100th birth anniversary, saying he set an example of good governance by keeping the poor at the centre of his governance system.

The CM was speaking on the occasion of the Good Governance Day after giving appointment letters to 848 candidates selected in the state forest department.

Vajpayee's birthday was declared as ‘Good Governance Day’ in 2014 under the first Modi government.

Addressing the new recruits, Patel said the youth joining the forest force would face challenges posed by nature, and offered them his best wishes to participate in the state's development while working to save the environment.

"(Prime Minister) Narendrabhai (Modi) took this mantra of good governance forward through 'sabka saath sabka vikaas', and kept the poor and middle class at the centre of all the welfare programmes for the country's development," Patel said in his address.

"For good governance to impact the last man in the queue, the prime minister has adopted the mantra of saturation of government schemes (100 per cent of the scheme benefits to reach people) and the role of manpower is very important for the state to achieve this task," he said.

The programme of adding more workforce to the government service makes the celebration of good governance worthwhile, he added.

"PM Modi has given special importance to GYAN (Garib, Yuva, Annadata, Nari - poor, youth, farmers and women) Shakti by associating it with nation building along with good governance," Patel said.

Following in his footsteps, the state government has focused on GYAN-based development for "Viksit Gujarat for Viksit Bharat," and the youth are its important pillar, Patel said.

India has the largest youth population in the world and PM Modi has called the youth power as a demographic dividend, the chief minister said.

"For this, he has implemented a transparent and time-bound recruitment process in government services. Narendrabhai has always said that youth of the present India are full of new confidence and are becoming successful in overcoming challenges," he said.

Under Modi's leadership, India has been at the forefront of striking a balance between economic development and climate action, Patel said.

"Like PM Modi says, for sustainability, balance is important, and teaches us to strike a balance with nature. He has always laid emphasis on development along with the preservation of nature, and not at the expense of nature," Patel said. PTI KA PD GK