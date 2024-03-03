Role of Telugu leaders in national politics on decline, says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Mar 3 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday remarked that the role of Telugu people in the country's politics is on the decline, and stressed the need for restoring Telugu people's political glory at the national level.

Revanth Reddy was speaking here after releasing a memoir, 'Governorpet to Governor's House', authored by former director general of police and former governor of Tamil Nadu P S Rama Mohan Rao.

"The role of Telugu people in national politics is on the decline. (Former president Neelam) Sanjeeva Reddy, (former prime minister) P V Narasimha Rao and NTR (former Andhra Pradesh CM N T Rama Rao) rose to the level of "dictating/dominating" national politics," he said, according to an official release.

(Former Union minister) S Jaipal Reddy and (former Vice President M) Venkaiah Naidu continued the legacy of maintaining a key role in the national politics to some extent, he further said.

"Today, the role of Telugu leaders in national politics is almost nil. It is not a good sign for the survival and identity of us at the national level. It is high time we all move together and restore Telugu people's political glory in national politics," Revanth Reddy said.

He said Telugu is the most widely spoken language after Hindi in the country. "On the same lines, we should also dominate national politics. We hardly find cabinet ministers from Telugu States in the union government," he said.

The Telangana government will seek suggestions from the experienced intellectuals and administrators on this matter, Revanth Reddy said.

In the past, NTR had not fielded his party candidate against P V Narasimha Rao, ensuring that the senior Congress leader from Telangana was elected MP unanimously and became Prime Minister, he recalled.

Stating that there is nothing wrong in pursuing some good traditions in politics, he said "My government will also adopt such good traditions".

Despite the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, we all should live together and maintain cordial relations, Revanth Reddy added. PTI VVK VVK ANE