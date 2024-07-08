Roll back steep fee hike in government-run medical colleges, demands Gujarat Cong

Ahmedabad, Jul 8 (PTI) The Congress on Monday demanded roll back of fee hike in government-run medical colleges in Gujarat.

The Gujarat Medical Research and Education Society (GMERS), affiliated to the state government, runs 13 medical colleges.

"The state government has overnight increased the fees of medical colleges run by GMERS by 67 to 88 per cent. This is not acceptable," Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil told reporters here.

"This exorbitant hike will ruin the dream of the middle class and the poor to pursue a career in the medical profession. The rise by 67 to 88 per cent can never be justified. It could have been 5 to 10 per cent. The state government should immediately roll back the fee hike," he said.

The Gujarat Congress will support students who are agitating against the fee hike, Gohil added. PTI PD BNM