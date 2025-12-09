Roll observer reviews voter records in Kolkata as EC tightens SIR oversight

Kolkata, Dec 9 (PTI) The Election Commission of India's electoral roll observer C Murugan, on Tuesday inspected voter records in Kolkata's Tiljala area as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), as the Commission tightens scrutiny across West Bengal ahead of publication of the voters list, an official said.

Murugan, an IAS officer overseeing SIR in South 24 Parganas district and Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha seat, examined voter data with Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

His review covered legacy voter lists, including records from 2020, and verification of parent-linkage documents.

This inspection in Tiljala follows his earlier field visit to Kakdwip a few days before, the official said.

The Election Commission has recently strengthened its monitoring mechanism by appointing five senior IAS officers as Special Roll Observers (SROs) for different divisions of West Bengal to supervise the SIR process more closely.

As per the revised schedule, the last date for submitting SIR enumeration forms is December 11, 2025, an extension granted to facilitate wider participation. The draft electoral roll will be published on December 16, 2025, while the final electoral roll is slated for release on February 7, 2026.

Officials said the enhanced oversight and intensified field verification aim to ensure a clean, accurate and error-free voter list ahead of next year's elections. PTI BSM NN