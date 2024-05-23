Romancing on moving motorcycle on NH lands couple behind bars in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan), May 23 (PTI) Romancing on a moving motorcycle on national highway landed a couple behind bars here on Thursday, a day after their video clip surfaced on social media, police said.

The couple, booked under section 294 (obscene act in public), will be produced before court on Friday, they said.

Taking a serious note of the video clip, a police team under supervision of Circle Officer Rajesh Soniwas was formed to trace the couple, Kota City SP Amrita Duhan said.

The place of the video was found to be at the Kota-Bundi Nation Highway under the Nanta police station, and the police traced the youth on the basis of the motorcycle's registration number.

The youth was identified as Mohammed Wasim (25), a resident of Kaithun town of the district, she said.

The couple works at a private firm in Kota and hails from different places, police said. PTI COR MNK MNK