Romen Chandra Borthakur appointed Assam Trinamool Congress president

Guwahati, Dec 9 (PTI) Former Assam Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Congress spokesperson Romen Chandra Borthakur was on Monday appointed as the state's All India Trinamool Congress president in Kolkata.

"All India Trinamool Congress, under the inspiration and guidance of Hon’ble Chairperson Smt. @MamataOfficial, is pleased to announce the new @AITC4Assam State President. We wish the very best to him in his endeavour," AITC posted on 'X'.

Borthakur, who joined the Trinamool Congress on Saturday in the presence of AITC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, was previously defeated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the 2021 assembly elections from the Jalukbari constituency. Later, he joined AAP in New Delhi but recently resigned from the party.

Veteran TMC leader Moloy Ghatak, who had been assigned to strengthen the party's presence in Assam, handed over the charge to Borthakur.

Ghatak, who also serves as the West Bengal labour and law minister, had been overseeing the state since October. PTI DG DG MNB