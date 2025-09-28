Romi Konkani script row: Goa CM dubs opposition's demand politically motivated

Panaji, Sept 28 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday took a swipe at parties seeking official status to Romi Konkani script by including it in the Official Language Act, terming their demand as "politically motivated." Addressing an event in his assembly constituency of Sankhalim, Sawant appealed to Konkani lovers not to fall prey to such a motivated agenda.

"Some people are demanding inclusion of Romi Konkani as the official language and starting of primary schools with Romi Konkani (script). They are trying to create confusion among the Konkani-speaking people", he said.

Sawant was reacting to a demand raised by a section of people for inclusion of Romi Konkani (Konkani written in Roman script) in the Official Language Act and making it compulsory in primary education.

The Opposition Congress and the Goa Forward Party have extended their support to the demand.

"I have clearly explained in the legislative assembly that only Konkani written in the Devnagari script can be the official language of Goa," the chief minister said.

Sawant said he was being criticised for supporting Konkani written in the Devanagari script; however, conserving the language is essential for posterity.

"There are some people (parties) who talk about 'Goenkarponn' (Goanness), and on the other hand, they encourage some other language. If someone speaks of Goenkarponn and tries to get into Romi Konkani, then Goans should understand their intent. No one should use the language to achieve their political agenda," he said.

The Goa, Daman and Diu Official Language Act, 1987, established Konkani in the Devanagari script as the sole official language of Goa.

The Act, passed by the Goa Legislative Assembly in 1987, also includes a provision allowing for the use of the Marathi language for any or all official purposes.

Sawant referred to the BJP-led Goa government's decision to make written and spoken Konkani mandatory in the Staff Selection Commission and Goa Public Service Commission exams, which ensures only Goan youths clear them. PTI RPS NSK