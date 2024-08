Etah (UP), Aug 8 (PTI) Eight persons were injured in two separate incidents of roof collapse in the city, police said on Thursday.

The first incident took place in village Mahanamai in Jalesar area, where a roof collapse left five persons injured.

They were rushed to a hospital, where the condition of two was stated to be critical.

In another incident in Dalelpur village, three women were injured when a roof collapsed The injured have been admitted to a hospital. PTI COR ABN ABN DV DV