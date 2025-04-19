Roof collapse kills 5 of family in UP's Meerut

Meerut (UP), Apr 18 (PTI) Five members of a family were killed when the roof of their house collapsed during a strong storm in this district on Friday evening, police said.

A mother and her nine-month-old daughter died, while three other family members were injured in the incident in Lisadi Gate Police Station area, they said.

The locals immediately began the rescue work and pulled out those buried under the debris.

The deceased have been identified as Rukhsar (25) and her daughter Mahira (9 months) of Ahmednagar Gali No. 15, SHO Subhash Chandra Gautam told PTI.

Both were taken to the hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared them dead. The other three injured family members are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, police said.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that a neighbour's wall located at the site of the incident fell on the roof of Rukhsar's house during a strong storm, causing the roof to collapse, they said. PTI COR CDN AS AS