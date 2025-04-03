Roof collapses amid scuffle between two families in Thane

Thane, Apr 3 (PTI) The roof of a house collapsed in Maharashtra’s Thane when members of two families fighting on an upper floor of an adjacent structure moved onto it, pushing and shoving one another.

A purported video of the dramatic plunge in the Bhiwandi area shows the family members nearly coming to blows.

According to a local source, the fight erupted on Tuesday after a woman from one family allegedly abused a member of the other.

The video shows six to seven people, including two women, getting into a scuffle. It also shows a youngster picking footwear to launch an attack. Just then, the roof gives away under their weight, taking everyone to the floor below.

Local police officials said they have not received any complaint in connection with the incident. PTI COR NR