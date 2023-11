Thane, Nov 15 (PTI) The roof of a private school in Badlapur area of Thane district was destroyed in a fire after a Diwali rocket fell on it, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the incident which took place in Hendrepada area on Tuesday night, he said.

Local firebrigade personnel put out the fire in about 45 minutes, the official said. PTI COR KRK