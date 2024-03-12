Rooftop solar plants to be installed in 645 Delhi govt, MCD buildings, will create 50 MW capacity

New Delhi: Under the Delhi government's solar policy 50 megawatt (MW) grid-connected rooftop systems will be installed on 645 buildings of different departments and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Delhi Power Minister Atishi, who has approved the solar plant installation initiative, said the move is aligned with the recently approved solar policy of the government.

The policy stipulates the installation of rooftop solar plants on all government and MCD buildings having a built-up area larger than 500 square metres.

Under the plan, around 645 Delhi government and MCD buildings, including educational institutions, healthcare facilities, bus depots and power substations, will be equipped with rooftop solar plants, according to a Delhi government statement.

"The Delhi solar policy, passed by the Cabinet on January 29, is being hailed as one of the best and most progressive policies in India. This policy is the key to expanding the use of solar power in Delhi's green energy contribution and total power capacity," Atishi said.

The initiative will help make the government buildings more energy-efficient, resulting in these becoming sustainable and completing their energy needs through self-generation of power.

"Despite the surge in electricity consumption in Delhi, our target is to generate 25 per cent of the city's electricity through solar power plants by 2027," said the power minister.

Launching the solar policy in January, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said domestic consumers who are not covered by subsidy will also be able to get zero amount power bills on installation of rooftop plants.

The Delhi government provides free power supply to people having a monthly consumption of up to 200 units and those having 201-400 units monthly consumption get 50 per cent subsidy.