Rookie driver injures eight school children with car in UP's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) Eight children were injured after allegedly being hit by a four-wheeler on a school ground here as the local village head, who did not know driving, got behind the wheels of his son's car, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when Ram Bachan Nishad, head of Rampur Dari village under Khorabar police station here allegedly injured eight school children, all aged around 5 years, while attempting to drive in the premises of the school, they said.

The children, who sustained injuries in the mishap, were rushed to Khorabar Community Health Centre (CHC) from where they were referred to the district hospital and later to BRD Medical college.

The students are stated to be out of danger and the police has arrested the village head and seized the four-wheeler, Khorabar SHO RP Singh said.

"The children are out of danger and an FIR has been lodged on the complaint of the families of the injured children under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code on Wednesday late night," Singh said.

"The village head has been arrested and the four-wheeler has been seized,” he added.

Eyewitnesses and the children's relatives said that the village head was constructing a toilet tank under his supervision in the school. His son who brought lunch for him drove to the school in his car and went inside for some time.

Despite not knowing how to drive, when the village head attempted to drive the car, he allegedly hit the reverse gear instead of the first gear due to which the car moved backwards and hit the children studying in the school field. PTI COR ABN RPA