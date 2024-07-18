Roopa R Sahoo relieved from Odisha CMO

Bhubaneswar, Jul 18 (PTI) A day after appointing Cuttack collector Arindam Dakua as the private secretary to the chief minister, the Odisha government on Thursday relieved senior IAS officer Roopa Roshan Sahoo from her role as special secretary in the CMO.

However, Sahoo, a 2006 batch IAS officer, will continue to serve full-time as the commissioner-cum-secretary of the ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department, according to a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department.

"Roopa Roshan Sahoo, Special Secretary to Chief Minister, Odisha with additional charge of Commissioner-cum-secretary, ST & SC development department, M & BCW department is appointed as Commissioner-cum-secretary to Government, ST &SC Development M & BCW department," the notification said.