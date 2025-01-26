Roorkee: Former BJP MLA Champion accused of attack on Independent MLA

New Delhi: Independent MLA from Khanpur constituency of Roorkee district in Uttarakhand Umesh Kumar on Sunday accused former BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion of firing at his residence.

Kumar posted a video on X showing dozens of armed assailants surrounding his residence and claimed it to be a reaction of defeat in the local body elections.

According to the post, Champion, who was previously suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but later reinstated, orchestrated the attack alongside his supporters.

Tagging several high-profile political figures and media outlets in his post, including Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, and J.P. Nadda, Kumar claimed that hundreds of rounds were fired.

Pranav Singh Champion, known for his controversial tenure within the BJP, was once suspended from the party over allegations of indiscipline.

In the 2012 legislative assembly election, Champion ran as a candidate for the Indian National Congress (INC) from Khanpur.

In May 2016, he, along with eight other legislators, rebelled against the INC government led by Harish Rawat in the state. Around this period, he left the INC to join the BJP. Following his defection, he was disqualified under the anti-defection law but was later elected under the BJP banner in the 2017 election.

On June 23, 2019, he faced a three-month suspension from the BJP due to a conflict with another lawmaker, Deshraj Karanwal. This suspension was extended indefinitely on July 11, 2019, after a controversial video surfaced where Singh was seen dancing with firearms and making inappropriate comparisons about the state he represents, which went viral on social media, causing party embarrassment.

In the 2021 election, his wife ran for office but finished third, losing to Kumar.