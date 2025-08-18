Rooted in RSS, NDA banks on Radhakrishnan's rich political, administrative experience for VP poll

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) He became associated with the RSS and Jan Sangh in his teens, won Lok Sabha elections twice from Coimbatore in the late '90s and his supporters call him 'Modi of Tamil Nadu' -- Maharashtra Governor Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan is the BJP and NDA's choice for the vice-president's post.

Radhakrishnan (67), who won his first Lok Sabha election from Coimbatore in 1998 by more than 1.5 lakh votes, brings along a rich political and administrative experience, which will prove handy in his role as the vice-president, who's also the ex officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Radhakrishnan was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 1999, but had to face defeat in three successive elections held thereafter.

He is said to be held in high esteem across party lines in Tamil Nadu, resulting in the BJP giving him multiple gubernatorial assignments in Jharkhand, Telangana, Maharashtra and Puducherry.

Radhakrishnan's candidature also seeks to disarm the opposition of a key political narrative, as he is the first OBC leader from South India to be named for the vice-president's office.

An official profile circulated by the NDA projects Radhakrishnan as a leader who is eminent, knowledgeable and untainted by any legal accusations.

Radhakrishnan's political innings started with his association with organisations such as the RSS and the Jan Sangh.

He took up student politics and has since used politics as a medium to serve the people.

Radhakrihnan's track record of holding electoral, organisational and constitutional responsibilities show that he is set to create history as the vice-president of India, the NDA said.

He was sworn in as the governor of Maharashtra on July 31, 2024. Prior to this, he served as the governor of Jharkhand for nearly one-and-a-half years.

While serving as Jharkhand governor, he was also given additional charge as the governor of Telangana and the lieutenant governor of Puducherry.

Even after assuming charge as a governor, Radhakrishnan has been frequently visiting Tamil Nadu.

Just a few days ago, he was in the southern state where he attended several events and also met Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu next year.

Born on October 20, 1957, at Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan has a Bachelor's degree in business administration.

Starting as an RSS swayamsevak at the age of 16, he became a state executive committee member of the Bharatiya Janasangh in 1974.

In 1996, Radhakrishnan was appointed secretary of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time from Coimbatore in 1998. He was re-elected in 1999.

During his tenure as an MP, he served as the chairman and member of various parliamentary committees, including one investigating the stock market scam.

Between 2004 and 2007, Radhakrishnan served as the Tamil Nadu BJP president. In this role, he undertook a 19,000 km 'Rath Yatra' that lasted for 93 days.

The Yatra was organised to highlight his demands for the linking of all Indian rivers, eradicating terrorism, implementing a uniform civil code, removing untouchability and combating the menace of narcotic drugs, some of the key planks of the BJP and the RSS.

From 2020 to 2022, he was the all-India in-charge of the BJP for Kerala.

He is said to be instrumental in forming a new alliance for the BJP in Tamil Nadu in 2004 after the DMK ended its ties with the NDA.

An avid sportsperson, Radhakrishnan was a college champion in table tennis and a long-distance runner. He also enjoys cricket and volleyball.

The vice-presidential election, necessitated by the resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar last month, is scheduled for September 9. The last date for filing nomination is August 21. PTI BJ SKU ARI