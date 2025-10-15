Ropeway project in Shimla gets Stage-I approval from environment ministry: Dy CM Agnihotri

Shimla, Oct 15 (PTI) A ropeway and rapid transport system development project in Shimla worth Rs 1734.70 crore has received Stage-I approval from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Wednesday.

The project stretching 13.79 km is being built to ease traffic congestion, cut carbon emissions, and promote clean and sustainable urban mobility for locals as well as tourists, an official statement quoted Agnihotri as saying.

The nod has been given under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, the statement said.

Agnihotri said, "In-principle approval has been granted for the use of 6.1909 hectares of forest land, with full compliance to all environmental and legal norms. The project would generate employment opportunities for the locals and provide tourists with a new and pleasant travel experience." "The project is a major gift to the people of Shimla, and would play a key role in achieving the state government's vision of a 'Green Himachal'," he said.

The deputy chief minister also expressed gratitude to the Centre and the environment ministry for granting approval to the important project.

"Environmental protection remains a top priority of the state government. All construction activities would follow the guidelines of the forest department," he said.