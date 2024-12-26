Ropeway row: J-K Cong leaders stopped from reaching Katra to support protesters

Jammu, Dec 26 (PTI) A team of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress was stopped on Thursday by police from proceeding to Katra to extend support to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, which is protesting against the proposed ropeway project.

The shutdown against the proposed ropeway project in the Trikuta Hills entered its second day, with youths launching a hunger strike to demand the release of several individuals detained during protests in Katra, the base camp for the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage.

Police intercepted the delegation, led by J&K Congress working president Raman Bhalla and former J&K minister Yogesh Sawhney, at the Ban toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

“We were on our way to Katra to express solidarity with the people fighting for their demands. However, police stopped us at the Ban toll plaza without providing any reason. We do not know why we are being stopped here,” Bhalla said.

Condemning the detention of several persons during the peaceful bandh, Bhalla termed it an unfortunate step. “Instead of resolving the issue through dialogue with the protesting leadership, the authorities are complicating matters,” he said.

He also stated that the bandh has severely affected the pilgrimage of devotees travelling from various parts of the country.

“Our visit was aimed at observing the arrangements being made by the Shrine Board to facilitate a better yatra experience for devotees,” Bhalla added.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti has called for a 72-hour shutdown starting Wednesday, declaring that all activities in Katra will remain suspended during the bandh.

Six youths began a hunger strike on Wednesday night, demanding the release of 18 members of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, who were detained during a protest march against the ropeway project in Katra.

Last month, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board announced plans for a ropeway project to assist senior citizens, children, and others who face difficulty climbing the 13-km-long track to the cave shrine.

The proposed Rs 250-crore ropeway project will connect Tarakote Marg to Sanjichhat, providing easier access to the cave shrine located in the Reasi district. PTI AB AB KVK KVK