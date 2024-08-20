Ropeway work at Mathura's Radha Rani temple completed; inauguration expected around Janmashtami

Mathura, Aug 20 (PTI) The construction of ropeway at the Radha Rani temple in Barsana here has been completed and is expected to be inaugurated around the time of Janmashtami, making it easier for people to access the temple situated approximately 600 feet above the ground, officials said Tuesday.

The Braj Tirth Vikas Parishad (BTVP) has requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate the project. The chief minister also serves as the ex-officio chairman of the BTVP, a senior official said.

Once operational, the ropeway will eliminate the need for devotees to climb stairs to reach the temple. Instead, they will be able to travel comfortably in gondolas installed on the ropeway, the official said.

Shyam Bahadur Singh, CEO of the BTVP and Vice Chairman of the Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority, said the construction of the ropeway to the Ladli Ji (Radha Rani) temple on the Brahmachal Hill is now complete.

"The inauguration is anticipated to coincide with Janmashtami," he said. PTI COR KIS MNK MNK