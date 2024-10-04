Roshanara Road in north Delhi to remain closed for 45 days due to construction by DMRC

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Roshanara Road in north Delhi will remain closed for traffic and pedestrian movement for over a month due to twin tunnel construction by the DMRC, an advisory said on Friday.

According to the advisory issued by the traffic police, the road will remain closed from Friday midnight to November 18.

A twin tunnel construction work by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is going on Roshanara Road in both carriageways from roundabout Roshanara to Pul Bangash metro station, it said.

Due to this work, the road will be closed for traffic/pedestrian movement from Friday midnight to November 18.

To facilitate the commuters, buses and heavy vehicles coming from ISBT and going towards Shakti Nagar via Roshanara Road will be diverted towards Shamnath Marg, Civil Lines, Mall Road upto Khalsa College, towards Shakti Nagar Chowk and vice versa, the advisory said.

Light motor vehicles will be diverted from Barfkhana Chowk, Lala Jagan Nath Marg up to Clock Tower, Chaudhary Nand Lal Marg, Dinanath Marg via Parshuram underpass and vice versa, it stated.

The police have requested the commuters to cooperate by avoiding these roads and if possible use public transport, especially metro services. PTI NIT AS AS