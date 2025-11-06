National

'Roti should be flipped otherwise it would burn': Lalu calls for govt change in Bihar

Lalu Prasad Yadav Bihar Elections

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav leaves after casting vote at a polling station during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025.

Patna: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Thursday called for a change in the regime in Bihar, with an euphemism that 'roti' (flatbread) should be continuously flipped on the 'tawa', otherwise it would burn.

The veteran leader, who cast his vote with his wife Rabri Devi, and son and INDIA bloc CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav, posted a photograph on X with a message calling for change in government in the eastern state.

"Roti should be flipped on the 'tawa' otherwise it would burn. 20 years is too long! Now, a Tejashwi government is necessary for making a new Bihar," he added.

