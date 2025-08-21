Rotimatic launches next-gen AI-powered roti maker in India

Bengaluru, Aug 21 (PTI) Rotimatic, a smart kitchen appliance powered by robotics and artificial intelligence that makes fresh rotis hands-free in 90-110 seconds, on Thursday announced its India debut with the launch of its next-generation model, Rotimatic NEXT.

While the company is headquartered in Singapore, its manufacturing unit has been shifted to the Bengaluru–Mysuru region to cater to both global and Indian markets, it said.

Founded in 2008 by mechanical engineer Pranoti Nagarkar and software engineer Rishi Israni, Rotimatic has entered more than one lakh homes across the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, the Middle East and other regions, with over 250 million rotis made to date, the company said.

Marking its official India launch, Rotimatic NEXT will be available exclusively through a direct-to-consumer model via the company’s official website.

"This direct-to-consumer approach enables Rotimatic to deliver a seamless, personalised buying experience for Indian customers, complete with dedicated support, exclusive offers and full control over product quality and delivery, without involving third-party intermediaries," the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the India debut, Pranoti Nagarkar, Founder and CEO of Zimplistic (Rotimatic), said, "Bringing Rotimatic back to India is deeply personal. In a country where the culture of eating hot, fresh rotis is woven into daily life, it is time Indian households experience the same world-class technology that has already transformed one lakh kitchens globally." "With this launch, we're not just offering convenience, we are celebrating Make in India excellence by delivering a proudly manufactured, quality product that simplifies cooking while preserving tradition," he added.