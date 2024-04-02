Rough seas along Kerala coast due to low pressure in South Atlantic Ocean: INCOIS

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 2 (PTI) A low atmospheric pressure which formed in the South Atlantic Ocean more than a week ago and moved into the Indian Ocean was the reason behind the sudden and rough seas experienced in many coastal areas of Kerala two days ago, according to the INCOIS which came up with an explanation for the weather phenomenon.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), a central government agency that issues weather warnings for fishermen in the country, has found that as a result of the low pressure system moving into the Indian Ocean, very high waves -- which reached 11 meters at some places -- were created and reached the Kerala coast, KSDMA said in a statement on Tuesday.

INCOIS also said that the high waves, which were initially experienced by Lakshadweep and the Kerala coast on the morning of March 31, were likely to be seen over the west coast of India for another two days and then gradually weaken.

It also said that the swell surge or 'kallakkadal', as it is locally known, was likely to continue on the eastern coast of India (Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal) and Andaman and Nicobar Islands till today.

The term 'kallakkadal' literally means a sea which comes suddenly like a thief.

INCOIS, according to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) statement, also said that the swell surge was the result of strong winds in the southern part of the Indian Ocean at certain times occurring suddenly without any particular indications or warning, hence the name 'kallakkadal.

The resultant waves cause sea intrusion in coastal areas, it added.

Strong waves and rough seas wreaked havoc in several coastal hamlets of Kerala on Sunday, March 31, flooding houses and roads and damaging boats and fishing equipment.

The unexpected high tides and surge in the water level were experienced in the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Thrissur districts.

In the wake of the rough seas, the District Disaster Management Authority here had directed the District Tourism Promotion Council to temporarily ban tourism activities in the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram. PTI HMP HMP ROH