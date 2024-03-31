Rough seas cause havoc in coastal hamlets of Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 31 (PTI) Strong waves and rough seas wrecked havoc in several coastal hamlets of Kerala on Sunday flooding houses and roads and damaging boats and fishing equipment.

Advertisment

The unexpected high tides and surge in the water level was experienced in the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Thrissur districts.

While several houses and roads were flooded in Adimalathura, Pozhiyur and Poonthura areas here due to the rough seas, tourists were restricted from venturing to the sea in nearby Kovalam, official sources said.

Rough seas were reported in Purakkad, Cherthala and Pallithodu areas of Alappuzha while strong winds and high tides damaged fishing nets in some areas in Thrissur, local residents said.

Advertisment

In the wake of the rough seas, the District Disaster Management Authority here has directed the District Tourism Promotion Council to temporarily ban tourism activities in the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram.

The District Medical Officer (DMO) has been entrusted with the task of distributing first aid kits and essential life-saving medicines in flood-affected houses and relief camps, the Authority said in a statement.

Until further notice, tourism activities would not be allowed in coastal areas for the next three days, it added.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) warned of high tides and rough seas along the coasts of Kerala and south Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

The State Disaster Management Authority sources said the phenomenon is likely to continue for one more day.

State Minister Saji Cheriyan said in a Facebook post that sea incursion seemed to be decreasing in many areas and the situation is being monitored by the government.

He also said steps have been taken to ensure safety of the fishermen community in affected areas. PTI LGK SS