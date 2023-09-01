Rourkela plant supplies special grade steel for Indian space missions

Rourkela, Sept 1 (PTI) Odisha-based Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has supplied special grade MDN-250 (maraging steel) for various space missions of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) including Chandrayaan, Gaganayaan and Aditya L1.

Advertisment

In a press statement, the company said maraging steel plates are used in PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) and GSLV (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle) programmes of ISRO.

Maraging steel is a special quality steel containing nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, titanium and aluminium and is manufactured through vacuum melting process. Rolling of maraging steel requires very stringent process parameters, the statement added.

Generally any steel with higher strength will have low ductility and vice-versa. But the significance of maraging steel is that it has got very high strength (to the tune of 5-6 times of mild steel) along with good ductility, a RSP official said.

Maraging steel is being used for the launch Vehicle Rocket Motor Casing and for other different defence applications. This exceptional steel variant, renowned for its unparalleled strength and ductility, is playing a pivotal role in enhancing the performance and reliability of crucial components for space exploration, the official added. PTI BBM AAM AAM MNB