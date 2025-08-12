Row erupts in Kerala over CPI(M) leader’s attack on Archbishop

Kannur (Kerala), Aug 12 (PTI) A war of words has erupted in Kerala after CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan accused Thalassery Archbishop Joseph Pamplany of opportunism, drawing a sharp rebuke from the Catholic Church.

Speaking at an NGO Union event in Taliparamba in this north Kerala district on Monday, Govindan said Pamplany frequently shifted his political stance.

"When nuns were arrested in Chhattisgarh, he spoke out against the BJP. When bail was granted, he praised Amit Shah and others. Priests even went with cake. With such mood swings, neither Christians, Muslims nor Communists will be saved,” Govindan said.

The Thalassery Archdiocese condemned the remarks as "degrading" and likened them to the rhetoric of "fascist forces".

In a statement issued late Monday night, it said the suggestion that bishops could only speak after "taking instructions from the AKG Centre" (CPI(M) state headquarters) reflected a hidden authoritarian mindset.

The Archdiocese rejected claims that the Archbishop had changed his stance on the Chhattisgarh incident, insisting he had consistently opposed what it called the "unconstitutional" actions of the central government and the Sangh Parivar.

"Do not use your own character flaws as the measure to judge others," the statement added. PTI COR TGB ADB