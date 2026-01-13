Row erupts in Kerala over stop memo on temporary bridge for Thirunavaya 'Maha Magha festival'

Malappuram (Kerala), Jan 13 (PTI) A controversy has erupted in Kerala after revenue authorities issued a stop memo halting the construction of a temporary bridge on the Bharathapuzha river.

The bridge was being built for the 'Maha Magha' festival, scheduled to be held from January 18 to February 3 on the sandbed near the Nava Mukunda Temple at Thirunavaya.

Police said the revenue authorities directed the organisers to stop construction of the temporary bridge across the river.

The organisers criticised the move, alleging that issuing the stop memo at the final stage of construction was aimed at sabotaging the 'Maha Magha' festival at the Nava Mukunda Temple, which they described as the "Kumbh Mela of Kerala".

An order issued by the Thirunavaya Village Officer to the convenor of the 'Maha Magha' organising committee stated that encroachment upon the river and construction of a bridge by levelling the riverbed using heavy machinery such as earth movers, without prior permission, violated provisions of the Kerala River Banks and Regulation of Removal of Sand Act, 2001.

The organisers claimed that applications seeking permission for festival-related programmes had already been submitted and that preparations began only thereafter.

They further alleged that revenue officials arrived at the site and halted the work when preparations had reached the final stage, without offering any explanation.

Senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan criticised the action, terming it "illegal and a violation of religious freedom." In a Facebook post, Rajasekharan said the order banning all construction activities at Thirunavaya, where the festival is to be held, was unjustified.

He noted that the 'Maha Magha', held since ancient times on the Thirunavaya sandbank, was being organised on a grand scale this year.

"For over a month, construction work was underway along the banks of the Bharathapuzha to provide basic facilities for pilgrims. Neither the police nor the revenue authorities raised objections. Government officials visited the site daily and did not flag any illegality," he said.

"Stopping the work abruptly just days before the festival, without prior notice, clearly points to a conspiracy to sabotage the event and demoralise devotees," alleged Rajasekharan, a former Governor of Mizoram.

Meanwhile, Swami Anandavanam Bharathi, who has played a key role in organising the festival, said the 'Maha Magha' mahotsavam would be conducted in a grand manner as planned.

The festival is scheduled to be held at the historic Mamankam site, where a medieval festival was conducted once every 12 years on the banks of the Bharathapuzha.

Mamankam symbolised Kerala's rich martial traditions and intense power struggles during the medieval period and came to an end after the British took control of Malabar in 1792.