Row erupts over Bengal minister Hakim’s remarks on Muslim empowerment in Bengal

Kolkata, Dec 14 (PTI) West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim sparked a controversy by saying that Muslims need to work towards a position where their "voices are automatically heard" and their demands for justice and development are met.

Speaking at an event for minority students here on Friday, the municipal affairs and urban development minister said, "In West Bengal, we are 33 per cent and nationwide we are 17 per cent. We may be minorities numerically, but by Allah’s grace, we can become so empowered that we will not need to hold candlelight rallies for justice. We will be in a position where our voices are automatically heard, and our calls for justice answered." At the programme, he also highlighted the underrepresentation of Muslims in the judiciary, pointing out the few Muslim judges in Calcutta High Court and Supreme Court. Hakim suggested that through empowerment and hard work, this gap could be bridged. A video of Hakim’s speech went viral, but its authenticity could not be independently verified by PTI.

Hakim emphasised the importance of cooperation between the minority community and others for the progress of the nation. "We believe in minority community members working hand-in-hand with other communities to facilitate the progress of the nation," he added.

BJP's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya criticised Hakim’s statement, accusing him of suggesting that West Bengal — and India — will soon have a Muslim majority. He claimed Hakim's vision hinted at Muslims taking justice into their own hands, potentially signaling support for Sharia law.

"Kolkata's Mayor Firhad Hakim previously revealed his true intentions by describing non-Muslims as 'unfortunate' and endorsing Dawat-e-Islam's efforts to convert Hindus to Islam. He has now claimed that West Bengal, along with the rest of India, will soon have a Muslim majority," Malviya posted on X.

"Hakim envisions a future where Muslims will no longer rely on peaceful protests or marches but will take justice into their own hands, potentially hinting at Sharia law," he added.

In response, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh defended Hakim, saying his comments were misinterpreted.

"What he meant is the uplift of a large number of minority community members so they can join mainstream society and contribute to nation-building," Ghosh said.

He further asserted that Hakim's secular and liberal values are well-known, and that he actively participates in various religious festivals while promoting communal harmony. PTI SUS MNB