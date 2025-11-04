Row erupts over Kerala State Film Awards jury excluding children's films, Minister responds

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 4 (PTI) A controversy has erupted over the Kerala State Film Awards jury's decision to deny recognition to child actors and children's films, drawing flak from noted child actress Devananda and filmmaker Vinesh Viswanath.

In a Facebook post, "Malikappuram" actress Devananda accused the jury of turning a blind eye to the upcoming generation.

She noted that several talented child artists delivered brilliant performances in films like "Sthanarthi Sreekuttan", "Gu", "ARM" and "Phoenix".

However, State Cultural Affairs and Cinema Minister Saji Cheriyan dismissed the criticism, saying the jury did not find the films submitted for the year 2024 creative enough.

Devananda said denying awards to deserving child actors contradicts the jury chairman's wish to "encourage more children to act in films".

"If those two children (child artiste male and female) had received the awards, it would have become a source of inspiration for many others," she said in the post.

The jury chairman, who stated that children should get more opportunities as they too are a part of the society, failed to see the rights of children.

"That is deeply disappointing," she said adding that change should come by protecting children's rights, not by denying them.

The child artist wanted the film personalities, media and public to discuss the matter.

Filmmaker Vinesh Viswanath, who helmed the movie Sthanarthi Sreekuttan", voiced displeasure over the jury's decision.

"In a world of no worthy entries for best child actor, they stand tall," he said in a Facebook post along with a photo from his film, apparently a reply to jury chairman Prakash Raj's remarks regarding children's films.

He also tagged a video of Raj's statement during the announcement of the state film awards in Thrissur on Monday.

"We did not find a single film or single attempt to make a children's film," Prakash Raj had said.

Minister Cheriyan said those films had not met the standard required to receive an award, and the jury has expressed regret over it.

"Out of the total 137 films submitted this year, the jury found only about 10 per cent to be quality films," he said.

Urging the film fraternity to assure more creative significance to children in movies, he said the government would intervene in this matter, and if any support is needed, it would be provided.

The minister also committed to convening a meeting soon with industry stakeholders to discuss the issues related to children’s films.

There would definitely be awards for children next year, Cheriyan assured.

After the minister announced the state film awards on Monday, Prakash Raj, while addressing reporters, requested the film industry to think of making real children's films.

He said the film fraternity should realise that in a society, it is not just about elders or youngsters, but children are also part of that. PTI LGK ROH