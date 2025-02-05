Row erupts over lack of respect for Dalit icon’s son at function attended by Rahul Gandhi

Patna, Feb 5 (PTI) A row erupted here on Wednesday when freedom fighter and Dalit icon Jaglal Choudhary’s son alleged that he was not given due respect at the function organised on his father’s birth anniversary, attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh, however, maintained that the party’s role was that of a ‘facilitator’ in the event organised by an NGO, though the latter leader’s son, Bhudeo Choudhary, has been invited to Sadaqat Ashram, the BPCC headquarters, on Thursday.

"I have also come to know that Bhudeo Choudhary, son of Dalit icon Jaglal Choudhary, was not given due respect at today’s function. I condemn it. He should have been given due respect. But, let me make it very clear that the event was organised by an NGO and the role of Bihar Congress was just a facilitator. Anyway, I will meet Bhudeo Choudhary at the BPCC office on Thursday," Singh told PTI.

Earlier, Bhudeo Choudhary told reporters, "I wanted to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the dais…but I was not allowed by the security personnel. I felt very bad that I was not given due respect at the function organised on my father’s birth anniversary." Commenting on the developments, Bihar BJP leader Neeraj Kumar said, "The incident has exposed the true face of the Congress leaders towards Dalits." While speaking at the function, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Constitution was under "attack" from the BJP-RSS combine, which was trying to hoodwink people by a show of deference towards Dalit icons like B R Ambedkar.

In the speech that lasted close to 30 minutes, Gandhi spoke extensively of the need to ensure better "bhagidari" (participation) of Dalits, tribals and OBCs in all walks of life, asserting that mere political representation was not enough.

"I want to see the day when Dalits, tribals and backwards become leaders, not just foot soldiers, in bureaucracy and the private sector," said the former Congress president.

Waving a pocket-size edition of the Constitution, he alleged, "As long as this is in force, Dalits and other deprived sections of society can hope for a better life. The BJP-RSS knows this, so they attack the Constitution, but not overtly."