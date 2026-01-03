Row erupts over Youth Congress leader’s FB post targeting SNDP supremo

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 3 (PTI) A political row erupted in Kerala over a recent call by a Youth Congress functionary promising a reward to those who pour black oil on SNDP Yogam leader Vellappally Natesan, following some of his anti-Muslim statements and "extremist" remarks against a television reporter.

Although the general secretary of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam—a prominent outfit of the numerically strong Hindu Ezhava community—is considered close to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, BJP leaders rallied behind Natesan, extending their support.

The Congress, however, distanced itself from the controversy.

Later in the day, the Youth Congress leadership clarified that slapping, pouring black oil, or physically assaulting anyone is not in line with the functioning of a democratic organisation like the Youth Congress.

The row erupted after Haris Mudur, Malappuram district president of the Youth Congress, posted on Facebook on Friday, saying an award and cash prize would be given to those who poured black oil on Natesan.

The post was reportedly made in response to Natesan’s recent "extremist" remark against a television reporter. The post has since been deleted.

BJP leader K Gopalakrishnan on Saturday strongly criticised Mudur, alleging that the post reflected a "jihadist mindset". He said that supporters and opponents of Natesan within the Hindu community are an "internal matter." He reminded the Youth Congress leader that this is India in 2026, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "No matter how many secular masks you wear, the jihadist mindset within you will inevitably come out," he said.

Gopalakrishnan further said that an open call for an attack on a respected leader like Natesan indicated a dangerous situation in the future. To prevent such a situation, he said the BJP should come to power in the state.

"Why should the BJP come to power in Kerala? Not for us alone, but so that future generations can live safely in our small Kerala. For that, it is essential that the BJP comes to power here," he said, adding that there is no alternative to ensure safety for future generations.

Addressing a gathering in Alappuzha, Natesan responded to the Youth Congress leader’s remarks, asserting that he would not change his opinion regardless of threats.

He made it clear that he would not change his stance even if black oil were poured on him or if he were burned.

He also urged Congress general secretary M Liju, who was present during the programme, to clarify the party’s stand. Liju, however, distanced himself from the controversy, saying the party does not support violence. "Political differences are natural, but no one with humanity in mind can support the path of violence," he added.

O J Janeesh, state president of the Youth Congress, later issued a clarification, saying the outfit encourages ideological debates but does not endorse violence.

He said the organisation did not support the Facebook post, which was deleted within 10 minutes.

He added that while societal reactions to Natesan’s controversial remarks are natural, the Youth Congress does not endorse the path of violence.

The controversy began on Wednesday, when a journalist questioned Natesan about his recent comments on the Malappuram district.

Television footage showed Natesan reacting angrily, pushing aside the journalist’s microphone, and asking him to move away.

At a press conference on Friday at his residence in Alappuzha, Natesan described the journalist as an "extremist and a spokesperson for Muslims," claiming the reporter was an MSF leader and that he had prior information about him.

Natesan also defended his conduct at Sivagiri, saying the journalist spoke to him in a disrespectful manner.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) criticised Natesan’s remarks in a statement issued on Friday. PTI LGK SSK