Row in Goa over rail double-tracking project

Panaji, Sept 1 (PTI) The double-tracking of the Hosapete-Vasco rail line has triggered a backlash from the Opposition in Goa, which accused the government of putting the ecology and the health of people at stake by attempting to turn the state into a coal hub.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday rejected the allegations, claiming that the move would not increase the coal handling capacity at the Mormugao Port.

"The Opposition is ignoring the fact that double tracking will boost trade opportunities through iron ore and steel transportation," Sawant said, suggesting that the project will strengthen tourism between Goa and Hampi, Karnataka.

The Railways on Sunday posted on its social media that it has commissioned the doubling of 312 km of the 363-km Hosapete-Hubbali-Londa-Tinaighat-Vasco-Da-Gama line.

The project will speed up coal, iron ore, and steel transportation in the region, and also boost tourism in Goa and Hampi, it stated.

Opposition parties in Goa questioned the utility of the project, noting that, except for Vasco, the rest of the areas are in Karnataka.

"Residents of Mormugao (Vasco) are suffering due to coal transportation. Despite resistance from people, this 'double engine' government seems determined to transport coal using a double track," Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao alleged.

Referring to the social media post by the Railways, he said the Central government has admitted that double tracking is for transporting coal.

"The BJP government in the state has played with the sentiments of the people and tried to restrain them from agitating by filing police complaints - a tactic and weapon- used to stifle public voice," he said, alleging that the government is hell-bent on destroying Goa and ruining the health of its people.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar claimed that former chief minister (late) Manohar Parrikar had spoken against the double-tracking project.

"The truth cannot be hidden! Then BJP @goacm Late Shri Manohar Parrikar himself said the Goa Govt had rejected double tracking as it was meant purely for coal transportation, also adding that 2 companies were pushing it through with bribes." "Now we ask @DPramodPSawant: 'Who is lying, you or Parrikar? @BJP4India's hypocrisy stands exposed. @BJP4Goa has lied to Goans to help their crony friends. Mr. @AshwiniVaishnaw', Goa demands to know the names of the 2 companies pushing coal through bribes," Patkar stated on X.

Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai said Mormugao is already devastated by coal pollution, and now the BJP government wants to destroy our villages from Velsao to Collem. PTI RPS NSK