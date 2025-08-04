Row in Kerala over CPI(M)'s send-off for convicts in 1994 attack on BJP MP

Kannur (Kerala), Aug 4 (PTI) A public send-off organised under the aegis of ruling CPI(M) MLA K K Shailaja for eight party workers convicted in a 1994 attack on the BJP's newly elected Rajya Sabha MP C Sadanandan Master triggered a row in Kerala on Monday.

Master strongly condemned the incident, calling it "unfortunate" and "regrettable." An appeal filed by the Left workers, against the conviction by the High Court in the 30-year-old case, was rejected by the Supreme Court recently.

The convicts surrendered before the Thalassery Sessions Court on Monday.

CPI(M) workers, led by Mattannur MLA and former health minister Shailaja, gave the send-off to the convicts from the Pazhassi Martyrs' Building, raising slogans. A video of the event later went viral on social media.

"Lal salam comrades", the Left workers shouted in unison when they were taken to the police vehicle to shift to the jail.

The convicts were subsequently moved to Kannur Central Prison.

Speaking to reporters later, Master said giving a send-off to convicts who were about to serve their sentence, and raising slogans in support of them, was "their party's decision." "But it is unfortunate that MLA Shailaja, who represents the constituency I come from, led it. The message it sends to the public is very bad," he said.

"At a time when party workers are involved in criminal cases, Shailaja's approach encourages them to commit more such acts, which is highly regrettable," he added.

The CPI(M) leadership has yet to respond.

A senior BJP leader from the politically volatile Kannur district, Master is a survivor of political violence. His legs were severed in an alleged attack by CPI(M) workers in 1994.