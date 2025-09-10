Row over 'additional' cameras in Rajasthan Assembly, Cong questions intention

Jaipur, Sep 10 (PTI) Protests by Congress legislators who alleged surveillance by the government through the installation of "additional" cameras in the Rajasthan Assembly rocked the proceedings of the House on Wednesday -- the last day of the Monsoon Session.

The Congress alleged that the government was "spying" on opposition MLAs as the two sides were involved in heated exchanges over the issue. Despite Speaker Vasudev Devnani's clarification that the cameras were meant only for video recording and did not capture audio, Congress members continued their protest.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully raised the issue during the Question Hour and urged Speaker Vasudev Devnani to make a formal ruling. The Speaker assured the House that he would address the matter after the Question Hour.

However, Jully insisted that a ruling be given immediately, saying that the Opposition would not participate in the proceedings until the issue was resolved.

Following this, Congress MLAs stormed into the well of the House, raising slogans. After protesting for nearly 15 minutes, they staged a walkout.

During the Zero Hour, chaos ensued in the House as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel criticised the Congress over the issue, triggering a heated exchange between the treasury and opposition benches.

The Speaker subsequently adjourned the proceedings. When the House reassembled, the Congress raised the issue again.

When Devnani said that it was an "upgradation of cameras", Jully retorted that installing extra cameras does not mean an upgrade.

The Congress had also raised the issue on Tuesday.

The Speaker said that the cameras were only for video recording and do not capture audio.

Jully has alleged that placing extra cameras on the opposition side was a breach of legislative tradition and an attempt at surveillance.

CM Bhajanlal intervened and said that the Opposition was not focusing on raising public interest issues and wanted cheap publicity.

"This House is meant to address public concerns. The people are watching the Congress disrupt proceedings," he said.

He also criticised the Opposition over its reaction to the passage of the anti-conversion bill on Tuesday and accused it of engaging in appeasement politics.

"The Congress has failed to reach out to the people during times of distress. The public will soon give its verdict," Sharma said.

The House on Wednesday passed the Rajasthan Groundwater Management Authority Bill, aimed at regulating groundwater extraction.

The Rajasthan Land Revenue (Amendment and Validation) Bill, 2025, was also passed.

A motion of thanks was also passed by the House over the GST rate revision. The Assebly was later adjourned sine die.

The monsoon session of the Assembly began on September 1.

Earlier in the day, Congress MLAs marched from the legislators' quarters to the Assembly building in protest against the installation of cameras.

They entered the Assembly premises shouting slogans and claimed that installing extra cameras was aimed at spying on the opposition members.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said outside the House that the government was avoiding discussion on key issues.

"Incessant rain, crop damage and law and order should have been taken up in the Assembly. But the government is avoiding accountability," he said.

On the camera issue, Gehlot said privacy concerns must be taken seriously.

"Installing cameras for live telecast is acceptable, but continuing to record even after adjournment is a serious matter. There should be a probe," he said.