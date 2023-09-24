Row over Bidhuri's remarks: Another BJP MP urges Speaker to probe Danish Ali's conduct

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) After Nishikant Dubey, another BJP MP Ravi Kishan Shukla wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday urging him to examine the conduct of BSP MP Danish Ali, alleging "unparliamentary" acts and use of words by the opposition lawmaker in the House.

With opposition parties demanding stringent action against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri over his derogatory remarks against Ali in the House on Thursday, Dubey had alleged that the BSP MP had made unsavoury remarks aimed at instigating the ruling party member.

Ali on Sunday termed Dubey's allegations as "baseless" and claimed that after his "verbal lynching" in Lok Sabha a narrative was being set for "lynching" him outside the House.

In his letter to the Speaker, Shukla said whatever words Bidhuri used against Ali are “unacceptable in any way” but the circumstances that led to the use of “such objectionable” words by an MP against another member of Parliament in the House “needs to be revisited and examined”.

The Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur said that some “unprecedented and unparliamentary things” happened on September 21 in Lok Sabha. BJP member Ramesh Bidhuri used “some objectionable and inappropriate words” against the BSP member in the House.

He said although the use of words by Bidhuri was “quite inappropriate, unacceptable and not in the tune of the high standards” of Parliament, the BJP member used the objectionable words due to “continuous heckling and disturbance by Ali and that too in the heat of the arguments”.

Shukla said that it is “beyond any dispute” that whatever the words used by Bidhuri against Ali are “unacceptable” but the way things are being “manipulated” and used for the “political agenda and grabbing media attention” by the BSP member is “objectionable”.

“In the instant case, I would like to draw your kind attention towards the habit and behaviour of heckling by Kunwar Danish Ali during the discussion or participation of another Member of Parliament in the House in the past,” Shukla said in his letter.

“Twice he had used unparliamentary language against me. On December 9 last year when I was tabling my Private Members Bill namely 'The Population Control Bill, 2019' in the House, Danish Ali tried to interrupt me and made personal remarks against me stating that the Member is introducing a Private Members Bill in the House although he is himself having four children,” the BJP MP charged Such sort of behaviour is “unacceptable” and needs to be examined by “your esteemed office”m he urged the Lok Sabha Speaker.

“The things that happened on September 21 in the House are unacceptable in any way. However, I would like to urge you to look into the matter and examine the unparliamentary acts and use of words by Kunwar Danish Ali while I was tabling my Private Members Bill on population control on December 9, 2022, in the House for which I shall be highly obliged,” Shukla added.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker urging him to also probe the conduct and remarks of Danish Ali, who was recently at the receiving end of ruling party member Ramesh Bidhuri's derogatory words in the House.

In his letter to Speaker Om Birla, Dubey accused Ali of offering a "running commentary" during Bidhuri's speech in Lok Sabha on Thursday and making unsavoury remarks aimed at instigating him to lose his composure.

Dubey alleged that Ali also made a "highly objectionable and blasphemous" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He used "neech" barb, the BJP leader claimed, saying it was more than enough for "any patriotic public representative to lose his calm and fall into his trap by uttering unsavoury words." Dubey was, however, categorical in condemning Bidhuri's comments, saying no decent society can justify them and they cannot be condemned enough.

The opposition parties on Saturday stepped up pressure on the Lok Sabha Speaker for stringent action against Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks against BSP MP Ali in the House.

Congress chief whip in Lok Sabha K Suresh, who was in the chair at the time of the incident, is among the leaders who have written to Birla demanding immediate suspension of Bidhuri and that the matter be sent to the privileges committee. PTI PK RT RT