Row over BJP’s Sukanta Majumdar accusing Bengal minister Bhuniya of reprimanding students, faculty

Kolkata, Mar 4 (PTI) A political row broke out on Wednesday after senior BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar alleged that West Bengal minister Manas Bhuniya made objectionable remarks towards professors and students during a freshers’ welcome event at a college in Paschim Medinipur district.

In a post on X, Majumdar, who is also the Union minister of state for education, claimed that Bhuniya reprimanded students and faculty in an objectionable manner at the recent freshers’ programme at Sabang Sajanikanta Mahavidyalaya in his constituency. Bhuniya is also the president of the college’s governing body.

Majumdar, a former BJP state president, also shared a purported video clip showing the minister admonishing students and others.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.

"In front of young students, he publicly said the standard of the college has deteriorated considerably. He reprimanded the principal from the stage and even warned students of punishment," Majumdar alleged.

He further claimed that the minister expressed displeasure when some students left the venue for refreshments without listening to his speech.

"How can he threaten boys and girls in front of everyone?" the BJP leader said.

Taking a swipe at the ruling Trinamool Congress, Majumdar alleged that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state’s education system has been systematically weakened.

"The backbone of Bengal’s education system has already been crushed. Individuals.... are being placed at the helm of school and college governing bodies so that the ruling party can capture campuses and snatch away students’ right to education," he claimed.

Condemning Bhuniya's purported comments, Majumdar said, "This is an affront to the entire teaching community and educationists of the state." A faculty member of Sajanikanta Mahavidyalaya told PTI that Bhuniya had spoken "as a guardian of the students and as an elderly well-wisher who had done a lot for the college for years as local MLA, and unnecessary controversy is being created." "What he said in his characteristic style was well-meaning as a guardian of us in an informal manner. The comparison with another college was intended to improve our institute overall. There was no intimidation or threat. No controversy should be created over his comments in public," the English department teacher said, adding Bhuniya later interacted and met students and faculty in the staff room and addressed their issues.

There was no immediate reaction from Bhunia or the Trinamool Congress regarding the allegations levelled by Majumdar.