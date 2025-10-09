Row over CPI(M) MLA's comment on differently-abled in Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 9 (PTI) A CPI(M) MLA made distasteful remarks about differently-abled people in the Assembly on Thursday, drawing a sharp reaction from the Opposition Congress-led UDF.
MLA P P Chitharanjan made the remarks while Opposition MLAs were protesting in the Assembly over the Sabarimala gold row.
Mocking the UDF members, the Alappuzha MLA said they were in the condition of a man without both hands who struggles when an ant climbs on him.
The remark came a day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made a controversial comment mocking the short stature of an Opposition MLA in the Assembly.
Accusing the ruling party members of making unparliamentary remarks, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan criticised Speaker A N Shamseer, alleging that the Chair was shielding such LDF MLAs and ministers.
"While the protest was going on, ministers and some MLAs made unparliamentary remarks, and the Speaker just listened silently. Yesterday, the Speaker asked whether children sitting in the gallery would not be wondering what kind of democracy this was.
"But today, the same Speaker listened as derogatory remarks were made. Chitharanjan insulted the differently-abled with cheap and offensive words," Satheesan told reporters here.
He also alleged that Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar made a false statement against Congress MLA M Vincent, who is the INTUC union president of KSRTC, merely to settle personal scores.
"The Speaker listened to all this silently and shielded them," Satheesan added.
Meanwhile, KPCC working president and Congress Parliamentary Party secretary A P Anil Kumar MLA submitted a letter to the Speaker demanding that the derogatory remarks made by Chitharanjan against persons with disabilities be withdrawn, that he apologise in the Assembly, and that the offensive statement be expunged from the House records.
He alleged that Chitharanjan had made a disgraceful remark that cruelly insulted the differently-abled community.
The comment was unbecoming of parliamentary decorum and demeaned the dignity of the Assembly, Kumar said in a statement. PTI TGB TGB KH
Row over CPI(M) MLA's comment on differently-abled in Assembly
