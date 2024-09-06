Row over credit for Ladki Bahin scheme has exposed Maharashtra government: Sule

Mumbai, Sep 6 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Friday said the squabbling among the ruling Mahayuti allies in Maharashtra over taking credit for the `Ladki Bahin' scheme was unfortunate, and it has exposed the real intentions of the government.

The Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government began to feel affection for "Bahin" (sisters/women) only after facing a debacle in the Lok Sabha elections, she claimed, talking to reporters here.

Sule's estranged cousin and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar is a deputy Chief Minister.

"Ladki Bahin scheme was not brought in for women's empowerment, but for selfish political interests," the Baramati MP said.

"It is unfortunate that hard-working and self-respecting women are being misled into feeling that they should trust this government. Ministers are fighting with each other to claim credit. This is an insult to the brother-sister relations," she said.

Women receive Rs 1,500 per month under the scheme, launched months before the assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai, who belongs to the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, expressed disappointment over deputy CM Pawar virtually "hijacking" the scheme.

"The scheme has 'chief minister' in the title, and removing it is inappropriate. It should not have been done," Desai said.

Ajit Pawar, who is also the finance minister, last month launched his party's 'Jan Sanman Yatra', a public outreach programme. The promotional material used during the campaign mentioned 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme instead of the full name 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme. PTI MR KRK